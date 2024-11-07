GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is inviting Canadians to provide comments on its review of the Merger Enforcement Guidelines following recent changes to the Competition Act.

The guidelines provide general direction on how the Bureau analyzes mergers. Feedback received as part of this consultation will be used to update and adjust the 2011 guidelines to better reflect current practices, the latest legal and economic developments and recent changes to the Competition Act.

The Bureau has prepared a discussion paper that sets out the context of the review, and possible areas to update to ensure the guidelines:

correctly identify the types of mergers that are likely to harm competition and reflect all the anti-competitive harms that could result from those mergers;

take into consideration growth in digital technologies and their effect on how mergers may harm competition;

appropriately consider recent legal and economic advancements;

reflect recent amendments to the Competition Act ; and

are clear and accessible.

Canadians are encouraged to provide their input through the form by January 12, 2025. Each submission received will be published on the Bureau's website unless the provider requests that it be kept confidential.

Quick facts

Effective merger control is essential for Canadians to receive the benefits of a competitive marketplace. Anti-competitive mergers can harm the economy, resulting in higher prices, fewer choices, and lower levels of innovation.

The Government of Canada recently made significant changes to the Competition Act as part of its efforts to modernize Canada's competition laws.

recently made significant changes to the as part of its efforts to modernize competition laws. In June 2022 , important changes were made to fix loopholes in the merger notification requirements, as well as to clarify aspects of the merger review process.

, important changes were made to fix loopholes in the merger notification requirements, as well as to clarify aspects of the merger review process. In December 2023 , additional changes were made to remove the efficiency defence in merger reviews, strengthening the Bureau's ability to prevent mergers that are harmful to competition from proceeding.

, additional changes were made to remove the efficiency defence in merger reviews, strengthening the Bureau's ability to prevent mergers that are harmful to competition from proceeding. In June 2024 , further sweeping changes were made to the Competition Act to help the Bureau address anti-competitive mergers more effectively.

, further sweeping changes were made to the to help the Bureau address anti-competitive mergers more effectively.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

