GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is inviting Canadians to provide comments on its preliminary enforcement approach to competitor property controls following recent changes to the Competition Act.

The preliminary guidance outlines our initial interpretation of how these changes impact our approach to competitor property controls. This is intended to help Canadians comply with the new law.

The Bureau is seeking feedback from Canadians who have experience with competitor property controls, such as tenants, lessors, and landowners.

Canadians are encouraged to provide feedback on the guidance, along with bringing other pertinent issues to our attention. The feedback received as part of the Bureau's consultation on this guidance will help inform how the Bureau evaluates the competitive impact of property controls.

Feedback can be submitted until October 7, 2024 through our online feedback form. Each submission received will be published on the Bureau's website unless the provider requests that it be kept confidential.

Quick facts

Competitor property controls are restrictions on the use of commercial real estate. They can harm competition by marking it difficult, or even impossible, for businesses to open new stores.

The Government of Canada recently made significant changes to the Competition Act as part of its efforts to modernize Canada's competition laws.

recently made significant changes to the Act as part of its efforts to modernize competition laws. In December 2023 , important changes were made to expand the scope of reviewable collaborations between firms and to strengthen the Bureau's ability to prevent abuse of dominance.

, important changes were made to expand the scope of reviewable collaborations between firms and to strengthen the Bureau's ability to prevent abuse of dominance. More changes to the Act were made in June 2024 that further strengthen the Bureau's ability to act on competitor collaborations.

that further strengthen the Bureau's ability to act on competitor collaborations. Some of these changes came into effect immediately, while others do not come into effect until December 2024 .

Related products

Associated links

General information:

Request for information | Complaint form

Stay connected:

X (Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]