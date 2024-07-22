Competition Bureau seeks feedback on Competition Act's new greenwashing provisions

The Bureau takes this opportunity to give its general perspective on environmental claims

GATINEAU, QC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Competition Bureau is launching a public consultation to gather input from Canadians on specific questions related to the new greenwashing provisions of the Competition Act.

This consultation will inform the Bureau's development of enforcement guidance about environmental claims, including its interpretation of the new provisions.

The new provisions about greenwashing were added to the law following a series of amendments that took place on June 20, 2024. Simply stated, businesses are now required to have testing or substantiation to support certain environmental claims.

The Bureau invites interested parties to provide feedback on the consultation questions by September 27, 2024, by emailing [email protected]. Each submission received will be published on the Bureau's website unless the provider requests that it be kept confidential.

General perspective on environmental claims

The Bureau also released a new edition of the Deceptive Marketing Practices Digest that addresses environmental claims. This edition aims to provide a foundation to understand the issues around environmental claims in general and how businesses can comply with the provisions of the Competition Act already in place prior to the amendments.

"The Competition Bureau has received a large number of requests for guidance on the interpretation of new provisions of the Competition Act aimed at greenwashing. Through our consultation on these new provisions, we will provide guidance that will offer transparency and predictability for Canadians."

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition

Important amendments to the Competition Act became law on June 20, 2024 , following Royal Assent of Bill C- 59, the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act .

became law on , following Royal Assent of Bill C- 59, . The Bureau has intervened in two cases related to false or misleading environmental claims over the past few years: Keurig and Volkswagen.

The June 2022 amendments to the Competition Act increased the penalties for misleading advertising and deceptive marketing practices.

amendments to the increased the penalties for misleading advertising and deceptive marketing practices. The Bureau issued a consumer alert in 2022 to raise awareness and reporting of greenwashing.

The Bureau strongly encourages anyone who suspects that a company or individual is making deceptive marketing claims to report it by using our online form.

