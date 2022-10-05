Competition Bureau recommends modernizing procurement policy to improve health care in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - In its most recent market study report, the Competition Bureau published recommendations for federal, provincial and territorial governments to modernize public procurement processes used to acquire digital health care products and services.

Improving health care through pro-competitive procurement policy is the second of three reports published as part of the Bureau's digital health care market study. The in-depth study examined how pro-competitive policies can foster innovation and bring about greater choice and access to digital health care services for Canadians.

The latest report mainly focuses on public procurement processes which the provinces and territories use to acquire health care products and services to treat patients. In it, the Bureau identifies important barriers that prevent innovative suppliers from competing for public contracts. The report also makes major recommendations to governments across Canada to ensure that public procurement policy helps foster greater competition and innovation.

"Public procurement policy must keep pace with technology. As this report shows, a modernized competitive process will lead to more choice, improved quality and greater access to innovative health-care solutions for all Canadians."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

The digital health care products and services sector is growing in terms of both spending and innovation.

The digitalization of the health sector comes with an unprecedented amount of complex data. Approximately 30% of all data in the world is generated by the health care industry.On average, OECD governments commit more that 9% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to government spending on health care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Canadian jurisdictions to digitize health care services.

Virtual care is expected to become a core part of the health care delivery system in Canada .

. The Competition Bureau is committed to advocating for pro-competitive policies in markets that matter to Canadians.

Market studies allow the Competition Bureau to examine an industry from a competition perspective in order to identify relevant laws, policies, regulations or other factors that may impede competition.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

