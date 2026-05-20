GATINEAU, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - As summer arrives and brings a season packed with concerts, festivals, and sports events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the Competition Bureau warns consumers to stay vigilant when buying event tickets.

As consumers are eager to secure seats for popular happenings, the excitement also creates opportunities for dishonest practices in the ticketing industry.

Apart from fraud, there is a range of misleading tactics consumers need to watch out for.

Common deceptive ticketing practices:

Not so official sellers : Some scammers impersonate official or authorized sellers by creating websites, logos, or sponsored online advertisements that closely resemble those of genuine sources. These deceptive sellers aim to earn your trust before stealing your money.

: Some scammers impersonate official or authorized sellers by creating websites, logos, or sponsored online advertisements that closely resemble those of genuine sources. These deceptive sellers aim to earn your trust before stealing your money. Misleading pricing: Some ticket sellers advertise prices that consumers cannot actually obtain because mandatory fixed fees are excluded from the advertised price.

Some ticket sellers advertise prices that consumers cannot actually obtain because mandatory fixed fees are excluded from the advertised price. Pressure to buy now: Ticket resellers may use pressure tactics such as displaying messages like, "Only a few tickets left!" or use countdown timers, to push buyers to act quickly. Although urgency cues can sometimes be genuine, these signals can be exaggerated or entirely false to rush consumers into making a purchase.

To stay safe:

Buy from trusted sources. Purchase tickets directly from the event organizer, venue, or a reputable ticketing platform. Be cautious of ads or links that closely resemble official sites but contain unfamiliar web addresses.

Purchase tickets directly from the event organizer, venue, or a reputable ticketing platform. Be cautious of ads or links that closely resemble official sites but contain unfamiliar web addresses. Be cautious on the secondary market. Only purchase tickets from secondary‑market platforms that offer protections for buyers. If you choose to buy from a reseller, avoid sellers who insist on unusual or non‑traceable payment methods.

Only purchase tickets from secondary‑market platforms that offer protections for buyers. If you choose to buy from a reseller, avoid sellers who insist on unusual or non‑traceable payment methods. Watch out for unusual pricing and pressure tactics. Be cautious of unusually low prices, unexpected mandatory fees, and high-pressure messages like countdown timers or limited availability claims.

Be cautious of unusually low prices, unexpected mandatory fees, and high-pressure messages like countdown timers or limited availability claims. Confirm event details. If buying from a reseller, verify event dates, venue, and seating directly on the official event or venue website before completing your purchase.

If buying from a reseller, verify event dates, venue, and seating directly on the official event or venue website before completing your purchase. Use protected payment methods. Paying by credit card can offer added protection if something goes wrong. Avoid sellers who request payment methods such as gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency , or other unusual methods.

Paying by credit card can offer added protection if something goes wrong. Avoid sellers who request payment methods such as gift cards, wire transfers, , or other unusual methods. Keep records. Save confirmation emails, receipts, and screenshots in case you need to dispute a charge or file a complaint.

The Competition Bureau investigates deceptive marketing practices. If you've encountered a deceptive claim or price, report it to the Competition Bureau. If you suspect you've purchased a fake ticket, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

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The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

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SOURCE Competition Bureau

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