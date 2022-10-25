GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau published its new Information Bulletin on Transparency, a resource that explains the approach the Bureau takes in communicating with different groups of people during its investigations. The groups include those who are subject to an investigation, as well as the general public, complainants, and industry participants.

The Bureau believes that communication with the public promotes transparency and accountability in its work. It also encourages compliance with the law and promotes awareness of important issues which may impact consumers and businesses.

Earlier this year, the Bureau invited interested parties to provide feedback on a draft revised Bulletin. The feedback received was considered when completing the new Bulletin.

The new Bulletin replaces the Information Bulletin on Communication during Inquiries published in 2014. This new version reflects the evolution of the Bureau's practices since that time, and uses plain language to make it more accessible to Canadians.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

