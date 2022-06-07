GATINEAU, QC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau announced today that it has reached an agreement with Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. to resolve competition concerns related to its proposed acquisition of Rubicon Pharmacies in Western Canada.

The Bureau concluded that the proposed transaction would likely substantially lessen competition in the supply of pharmacy products and services in two towns in Saskatchewan – Kamsack and Shaunavon, as Neighbourly and Rubicon operate the only two pharmacies in these towns.

To resolve the Bureau's concerns, Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has agreed to sell one of the two pharmacies in each town.

The Competition Bureau's mandate is focused on maintaining and encouraging competition in Canada. Competition results in a number of benefits for Canadians, including lower prices, higher quality products and greater innovation.

Quick Facts

Neighbourly owns and operates a network of 171 retail pharmacies across Canada , including 111 based in Western Canada : 54 in British Columbia , 50 in Alberta , six in Saskatchewan and one in Manitoba .

, including 111 based in : 54 in , 50 in , six in and one in . Rubicon owns and operates a network of 100 retail pharmacies concentrated in Western Canada , with six pharmacies in British Columbia , 14 in Alberta , 62 in Saskatchewan and 18 in Manitoba .

, with six pharmacies in , 14 in , 62 in and 18 in . Consent agreements generally contain remedial measures that the Competition Bureau has determined are appropriate to address a proposed transaction's likely anti-competitive effects. A consent agreement has the force and effect of a court order once it is registered with the Competition Tribunal.

Associated Links

For general enquiries, please contact:

www.competitionbureau.gc.ca

Enquiries/Complaints

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]