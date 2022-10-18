GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has approved Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. (E360S) as the purchaser of seven facilities that supply industrial waste services (IWS) and/or oil recycling services (ORS) in western Canada from GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL). The sale of the business was completed on October 17, 2022.

The facilities are located in the following regions across British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan:

Nanaimo, BC ;

; Kelowna, BC ;

; Prince George, BC ;

; Nobleford, AB ;

; Big Valley, AB ;

; Lloydminster, AB ; and

; and Maidstone, SK .

In April 2022, the Bureau reached an agreement with GFL requiring the company to sell its assets in those seven regions to remedy the likely substantial lessening of competition resulting from the acquisition of Terrapure Environmental Ltd. Prior to the transaction, Terrapure was GFL's closest competitor in many IWS and ORS markets in western Canada.

The sale of these facilities resolves the Bureau's competition concerns resulting from GFL's acquisition of Terrapure.

E360S is a privately-owned waste services provider founded in 2018. It is active in many product categories and geographies across Canada .

. In November 2021 the Bureau challenged GFL's acquisition of Terrapure after which an agreement was reached with GFL via the Competition Tribunal's mediation process.

the Bureau challenged GFL's acquisition of Terrapure after which an agreement was reached with GFL via the Competition Tribunal's mediation process. IWS involve the collection and processing of waste generated by Canada's industrial and manufacturing sectors.

industrial and manufacturing sectors. ORS involve the processing of used lubricating oil and related materials collected from various sources, such as vehicle oil change and repair shops, for subsequent sale as industrial fuel oil or refinement into other products.

