GATINEAU, QC , Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained court orders to advance its review of the proposed acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. by Rogers Communications Inc.

The Bureau is investigating whether the proposed transaction is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition for services provided by the companies, including mobile wireless, wireline and broadcasting services.

The orders granted by the Federal Court of Canada on July 26, 2021 and August 1, 2021, require Xplornet Communications Inc. (Xplornet), BCE Inc. (Bell), TELUS Corporation (Telus) and Quebecor Inc. (Vidéotron), to produce records and written information related to mobile wireless services that are relevant to the Bureau's investigation.

The Bureau's review of the proposed transaction is ongoing.

Quick Facts

Under the Competition Act, the Competition Bureau has a mandate to review mergers to determine whether they are likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition.

It is difficult to say how long a particular review will take, as the Bureau evaluates the steps that need to be taken on a case-by-case basis but as always, we work to complete our reviews as expeditiously as possible.

If the Bureau determines that a merger is likely to substantially lessen or prevent competition, it may apply to the Competition Tribunal for an order under section 92 of the Competition Act to prevent, dissolve or alter the merger.

