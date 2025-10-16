GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained court orders to gather information to advance its investigation into Mérieux NutriSciences' acquisition of Bureau Veritas' food testing business.

Prior to the acquisition, Mérieux NutriSciences (operating through Silliker Canada) and Bureau Veritas (operating through Bureau Veritas Canada) were each significant players in Canada's food testing market. With the acquisition, Mérieux NutriSciences gained seven food testing labs across Canada, doubling their presence, and securing its position as a significant player in this sector in Canada.

The Competition Bureau is investigating whether the acquisition is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in food testing markets across Canada. The investigation aims to determine:

Whether customers using food testing services − including farmers, food manufacturers and processors, and food retailers− may face higher prices, reduced choice, or lower quality service;

Whether new and smaller companies can compete in a concentrated food testing market; and

The impact of actual or planned facility closures on competition.

The orders, granted by the Federal Court, require Silliker Canada, its US-based affiliate Silliker, and Bureau Veritas Canada, to produce records and information that are relevant to the Competition Bureau's investigation.

The Competition Bureau has up to three years after the acquisition's closing to seek a court order to address any competition concerns. This could include requiring the parties to undo all or part of the acquisition.

Quick facts

Mérieux NutriSciences, a US-based global food testing services provider, owns Silliker Canada and its US affiliate Silliker. Both subsidiaries operate under the Mérieux NutriSciences brand. Silliker Canada has food testing operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Québec. Silliker sells some food testing services to the Canadian market.

Bureau Veritas Canada is a subsidiary of Bureau Veritas, a France-based global provider of laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Prior to the transaction, Bureau Veritas Canada had food testing operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec.

Mérieux NutriSciences announced its agreement to acquire Bureau Veritas' global food testing business on October 7, 2024. In Canada, the transaction closed December 31, 2024, and was announced publicly on January 6, 2025.

When a transaction meets certain financial thresholds and is notifiable under the Competition Act , or when the parties request an advance ruling certificate, the Competition Bureau can challenge the transaction before the Competition Tribunal up to one year after it closes. For other mergers, the Competition Bureau has up to three years to challenge it before the Competition Tribunal.

The Competition Bureau encourages parties involved in transactions that do not require notification to voluntarily contact the Competition Bureau before closing their transaction, preferably at an early stage.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

