GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained a court order to gather information to advance its investigation into WELL Health's acquisition of HEALWELL, which includes control over Orion Health, a company acquired by HEALWELL in April.

WELL Health, HEALWELL and Orion Health provide an ecosystem of healthcare technology products, including electronic medical record, patient portal, telehealth, scribe, decision-support and data analytics tools and applications, many of which are AI-driven. WELL Health also operates health clinics across Canada.

The Bureau is investigating whether WELL Health's control of HEALWELL and Orion Health is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition for healthcare technology products and related services in Canada.

The Bureau's focus includes looking into the acquisition's impacts on users – such as choice, cost, interoperability between products from different suppliers, and access to the latest innovations. The Bureau is also assessing whether the transaction raises barriers for competitors and new entrants or entrenches WELL Health's competitive position as a significant supplier of these healthcare products and services.

The order, granted by the Federal Court, requires WELL Health to produce records and information that are relevant to the Competition Bureau's investigation.

Quick facts

Healthcare technology products and related services are used by healthcare providers, clinics, hospitals, public health units, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and patients.

On March 31, 2025, WELL Health acquired a majority interest in HEALWELL, when HEALWELL was in the process of acquiring Orion Health.

WELL Health, headquartered in Vancouver, is a publicly-traded provider of digital healthcare solutions and operates in-person clinics across Canada.

HEALWELL, based in Toronto, is a publicly-traded healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. HEALWELL completed its acquisition of Orion Health on April 1, 2025.

Orion Health, now owned by HEALWELL, is based in New Zealand and delivers data management and healthcare information intelligence solutions worldwide, including digital healthcare solutions to Canadian public sector clients.

Associated links

General information:

Request for information | Complaint form

Stay connected:

X (Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]