GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained a court order to advance its investigation into certain alleged marketing practices by Rogers Communications Inc. and its subsidiary, Rogers Communications Canada Inc.

The order, granted by the Federal Court of Canada requires Rogers and its subsidiary to produce records and information relevant to the Bureau's investigation.

The Bureau's investigation involves claims made by Rogers when promoting its Infinite wireless phone plans. In particular, the Bureau is examining claims that the plans have unlimited data, when there are allegedly significant reductions in data speed, known as throttling, after a subscriber reaches a certain data cap.

The Bureau is looking to determine if Rogers' marketing practices raise concerns under the civil deceptive marketing provisions of the Competition Act. There is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time.

Quick Facts

The misleading advertising provisions of the Competition Act prohibit making any kind of false or misleading claim to promote a product, service or business interest.

prohibit making any kind of false or misleading claim to promote a product, service or business interest. In 2016, the Bureau took enforcement action against unlimited claims in the telecommunications industry after concluding that Comwave internet and home phone services advertised as "unlimited" were actually subject to monthly caps on usage.

against unlimited claims in the telecommunications industry after concluding that Comwave internet and home phone services advertised as "unlimited" were actually subject to monthly caps on usage. In 2017, the Bureau published guidance for advertisers in the telecommunications industry warning against enticing consumers with claims that promise unlimited services, only to impose additional mandatory fees or caps.

for advertisers in the telecommunications industry warning against enticing consumers with claims that promise unlimited services, only to impose additional mandatory fees or caps. The Bureau strongly encourages anyone who suspects that a company or individual is making deceptive marketing claims to report it by using our online complaint form .

