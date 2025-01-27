Competition Bureau issues report summarizing feedback on artificial intelligence and competition

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Competition Bureau published a report titled Consultation on Artificial Intelligence and Competition:

What We Heard following its consultation on artificial intelligence (AI) and competition. This is part of the Bureau's ongoing work to explore AI and its impacts on competition.

The Bureau's consultation on its AI discussion paper received 28 submissions. These came from a range of domestic and international respondents, including individuals, consumer advocacy groups, think tanks, members of academia and the legal community, industry associations, and large technology companies.

The report outlines key themes and considerations raised during the consultation, and notes four key takeaways:

There is rapidly evolving advancement in all parts of AI technology, from AI inputs and foundational models to end products and services. AI advancements are introducing new market dynamics that can either promote or hinder competition. Massive investment – key to technological growth – is occurring across the AI sector. In particular, investment by large incumbent firms is an area to monitor, given these firms' potential to leverage their market power to stifle competition and innovation. AI can facilitate certain anti-competitive conduct. It remains to be seen whether existing antitrust laws are able to effectively address such practices. Respondents positively viewed the consultation exercise and the Bureau's role in ensuring a competitive marketplace. They also offered a number of ideas for future consultation and collaboration.

The Bureau thanks all those who participated in the consultation. We will continue to engage with partners, the international community, market participants and Canadians as we advance our understanding of the emerging competition issues related to AI.

"The Competition Bureau needs to be at the forefront of AI and understand its impact on competition across the economy. This consultation was a unique opportunity to gather insights on AI market dynamics and the role competition enforcement and promotion can play. The submissions received will shape our understanding and future work in this space."

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition

The Bureau's AI consultation was open from March 20 to July 7, 2024 . Interested parties were encouraged to provide feedback on the issues raised in the discussion paper, or to bring other issues to the Bureau's attention.

. Interested parties were encouraged to provide feedback on the issues raised in the discussion paper, or to bring other issues to the Bureau's attention. All submissions received as part of this consultation exercise are available to the public, except where confidentiality was specifically requested.

The Bureau also recently hosted a summit on AI: Canada's Competition Summit 2024: Market Dynamics in the AI Era

Competition Summit 2024: Market Dynamics in the AI Era In keeping with the theme of this consultation, the report was drafted using a combination of human effort and AI technology. The final content was reviewed and edited by Bureau personnel.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

