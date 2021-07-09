GATINEAU, QC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained a court order to advance an ongoing investigation into potentially false or misleading claims made by Canada Tax Reviews when promoting services to Canadians wanting to apply for government benefit programs implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These programs include the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB).

The order granted by the Federal Court of Canada on July 2, 2021, requires Canada Tax Reviews to produce records and information relevant to the Bureau's investigation.

The Bureau's investigation is looking to determine if Canada Tax Reviews' marketing practices raise concerns under the deceptive marketing provisions of the Competition Act. There is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time.

The Competition Bureau will continue to do everything in its power to protect consumers from deceptive marketing practices throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We strongly encourage anyone who suspects that a company or individual is making deceptive marketing claims to report it by using our online complaint form.

Canada Tax Reviews operates an accounting firm.

Information about financial support available to Canadians is accessible on the Government of Canada's website.

website. The misleading advertising provisions of the Competition Act prohibit making any kind of deceptive claim to promote a product, service or business interest.

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

