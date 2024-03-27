GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Competition Bureau announced that the filing fee for merger reviews will increase from $82,719.12 to $86,358.76, effective April 1, 2024. The increase is a result of an annual adjustment described in the Service Fees Act.

The Competition Act requires that entities notify the Bureau if proposed mergers, acquisitions and other transactions meet certain thresholds. The Bureau reviews these notifiable transactions to determine if they are likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition. The filing fee applies to parties who are filing a pre-merger notification or requesting an Advance Ruling Certificate.

the Bureau's filing fee for merger reviews is subject to an annual Consumer Price Index adjustment. Filing fees are used to support the Bureau's merger review mandate and to meet its service standards.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

