Competition Bureau advances investigation into NuvoCare's weight loss claims

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained a court order to advance an ongoing investigation into weight loss claims made by NuvoCare Health Sciences Inc. about certain natural health products. Those products include WeightOFF Max!, Forskolin+ and Forskolin Nx.

The order granted by the Federal Court of Canada on January 5, 2022 requires NuvoCare to produce records and information relevant to the Bureau's investigation.

The Bureau is investigating the marketing practices of NuvoCare under the deceptive marketing practices provisions of the Competition Act.

In May 2020, the Bureau and NuvoCare entered into a temporary consent agreement that prohibits the company from making certain weight loss related claims while the Bureau completes its investigation. This agreement remains in effect until the Bureau's investigation is resolved.

The Bureau strongly encourages anyone who suspects that a company or individual is making deceptive marketing claims to report it by using our online complaint form.

Quick Facts

NuvoCare is a Canadian company which markets and sells natural health products on its websites and through various Canadian retailers, health food stores and online retailers.

The Competition Act prohibits businesses from making false or misleading claims to promote a product, service or business interest. In addition, claims about the performance or efficacy of a product must be based on adequate and proper testing, which must be conducted before the claims are made.

prohibits businesses from making false or misleading claims to promote a product, service or business interest. In addition, claims about the performance or efficacy of a product must be based on adequate and proper testing, which must be conducted before the claims are made. In February 2019 , the Competition Bureau issued a warning calling on all sellers and marketers of natural health products in Canada to review their advertising and ensure that weight loss claims are not false, misleading or unsubstantiated.

Associated links

For general enquiries, please contact:

Enquiries | Complaints

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]