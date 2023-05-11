Compassion Flower Project continues to grow in Canada as Evergreen and Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day join forces

Not-for-profit with a passion for nature teams up with household cleaning brand to encourage kindness through gardening

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day, a cleaning and personal care brand that makes products rooted in goodness and inspired by scents from the garden, introduced the Compassion Flower Project last year. The aim of the project is to remind us to be kind to ourselves and one another, especially after a challenging few years. Just like a seed, Mrs. Meyer's believes that compassion can be grown—all it takes is a little attention and care, borrowing lessons from the garden. To cultivate compassion among Canadians and encourage them to roll up their sleeves in the spirit of gardening, the brand has partnered with Evergreen, a national not-for-profit working to create cities that are livable, green and prosperous, to celebrate the continuation of the Compassion Flower Project this year.

Compassion Flower Dish Soap and Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner (CNW Group/Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day)

This spring, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day will sponsor Evergreen Brick Work's Garden Circle Program which engages local volunteers in the Greater Toronto Area with hands-on learning opportunities to connect people with their local ecology.

The Compassion Flower Project is named after the proprietary flower species, the Compassion Flower—a cross between a pansy and viola, that Mrs. Meyer's created alongside a line of cleaners and soaps in the Compassion Flower scent. For every Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day product purchase on Well.ca from May 11-June 11, the brand will give $2 to support Evergreen's Garden Circle Program (up to $10,000). Additionally, in the spirit of spreading kindness, consumers who make a purchase on Well.ca this month, and who meet the qualifying purchase requirements, will receive a free pair of limited-edition Compassion Flower-inspired gardening gloves to encourage Canadians to get involved in growing kindness (while supplies last).

The Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Compassion Flower line expanded in Canada earlier this year and now includes Hand Soap, NEW Dish Soap and NEW Multi-Surface Cleaner. The Compassion Flower scent is uplifting and sweet, filled with notes of lemon, violet and pansy.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Compassion Flower products are available to purchase on Well.ca. To learn more about the Compassion Project, visit: https://www.mrsmeyers.com/compassion/.

About Evergreen Brick Works

Evergreen Brick Works, Evergreen's headquarters in Toronto's ravine system, is a year-round destination where the world comes to experience sustainability in action. Once an industrial brick factory, now it is an internationally renowned showcase of green design, an award-winning public space and a test site to pilot ideas that can be scaled across the country to shape our cities and public spaces for the better. For more information on Evergreen and Evergreen Brick Works, visit evergreen.ca

