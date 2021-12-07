Compass Rose launches new tech practice with addition of veteran strategist Kelly Hutchinson

Hutchinson's deep experience strengthening collaboration between private and public sectors will improve government service delivery for all Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Compass Rose is thrilled to announce that veteran digital government strategist Kelly Hutchinson is joining the firm to launch a new tech practice to help foster meaningful engagement between the tech sector, the Government of Canada and public sector organizations nationwide.

With over 15 years of experience helping technology companies navigate governments across the country to grow their business footprints, Hutchinson will lead a top-notch team of public affairs counsellors to facilitate the partnerships and collaborations necessary for innovation and better service delivery for Canadians. Her addition augments an already strong team of experts in government decision-making and modernization, digital and public sector engagement.

"Kelly is a one-of-a-kind strategist who has dedicated her career to finding the common good, making her the natural choice to lead our one-of-a-kind tech practice," said Jacquie LaRocque, Compass Rose Founder and Principal. "At a time of rapid evolution in the digital sphere, Kelly and our team will be at the nexus of government and industry, bringing them together to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions that underpin the services Canadians need and rely on."

Digital modernization is no longer the way of the future — it's now. Canadians expect to interact with and receive services from the government online. Hutchinson's deep experience helping to build modern, agile, and outcome-based government procurements will be critical for clients looking to make an impact in this space — from getting back office systems in the public service into the cloud, to improving frictionless experiences for citizens and businesses, to leveraging data and analytics to build smarter and more efficient systems in the federal government.

"There are so many technology companies all over Canada and around the world that want to help governments across Canada advance its digital government agenda," said Hutchinson. "I'm looking forward to drawing on my vast experience and national network to adopt and consume the technology solutions that will benefit the public service, our clients, and also the broader Canadian economy and public."

A life-long learner and supporter of building a diverse and engaging place to work, Hutchinson has championed women in industry and government through her work with tech companies as an executive and senior consultant. Most recently during the pandemic, she worked closely with her clients to help Canada align to PPE supply, build domestic supply chains leveraging innovative technologies, and deliver some of the critical online services being provided to citizens and businesses today.

Hutchinson will start in February 2022 and Compass Rose and others will more formally mark her arrival early in the new year. As well, as part of Hutchinson's and the firm's leading commitment to women in technology, more initiatives will be announced in the new year.

About Compass Rose's work in tech and digital government

Compass Rose is a full-service bilingual public affairs firm in Ottawa that helps companies and organizations find the common good. By assembling and understanding different voices and viewpoints, we help our clients of all sizes across all industries uncover the best policy direction — not just for their organizations, but for all Canadians.

We work with leading companies in the tech and digital government space, specializing in strategic insight, targeted information campaigns, relationship building, profile raising and above all — a commitment to results. Our strength is built on our team with extensive experience in public policy, stakeholder engagement, communications, campaigns and advocacy — all based on the unsurpassed understanding of national issues and a commitment to provide the best in communications analysis and advice.

