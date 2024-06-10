Compass Rose expands leadership team; brand evolution showcases continued commitment to solutions that benefit all Canadians

LaRocque becomes Chief Executive Officer, Surkes appointed Chief Strategy Officer

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Compass Rose, a leading national public affairs firm, today announced an update to the company's leadership team and a brand evolution reinforcing its dedication to finding innovative policy solutions that benefit all Canadians.

Jacquie LaRocque, the company's founder, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Marci Surkes, who joined the firm as an advisor two years ago, has since taken on the role of Chief Strategy Officer.

Together with Chief Financial Officer Ross Lemieux, Managing Director Theo Argitis and Principal James Patsula, LaRocque and Surkes – along with a team of industry-leading public affairs counsellors – will continue building one of the most dynamic government relations and public affairs businesses in Ottawa.

To reflect our recent expansion and investment in strategic initiatives and to best serve our clients in an ever-evolving landscape, Compass Rose is excited to introduce a brand evolution — undertaken by California-based Schiefer Chopshop: SCS — that puts our deep bench front and centre under the banner of the uncommon common good.

LaRocque, who remains the company's chief lobbyist, founded Compass Rose in 2015 with a clear vision: public policy solutions are most effective when they benefit everyone. But how we see the world and how our team gets there is what gives Compass Rose and its clients its unique point of difference. We have the people, the experience and the insights to dig deeper, helping companies and organizations discover and leverage their own uncommon approach to a common good that benefits the whole.

"It's about redefining what's possible and looking beyond the distractions — seeing the world differently — to help Canadians and Canadian enterprise get ahead," said LaRocque. "Our clients and partners work with us, with resolve, to find those unique solutions that serve Canadians and get us to the destination, every time. That's our big promise and one we have espoused since day one."

Surkes, a 15-year public policy leader who has served in the most senior roles as a trusted advisor, will be responsible for leading an expanded team of public affairs counsellors and for guiding clients' government relations, public policy engagement and strategic business considerations. "Public policy development should involve everyone,"' Surkes said. "Whether they're big business or small, Canadians living in rural and urban centres, regardless of what community they come from, everyone must have the opportunity to contribute to the dialogue.''

Surkes will oversee Compass Rose's efforts to bolster our offerings in executive advisory, business risk management and investing in Canada, as well as growing our presence in security and defence, global affairs and diplomacy, supply chains, health and procurement while continuing to forge success in long standing core areas of the business.

Compass Rose is growing its capacity to engage with Canadians where they are with a number of strategic initiatives. These include the expansion of digital marketing capabilities, the launch of the Means & Ways platform, the Rural Prosperity Group initiative that is being led by former Conservative leader Hon. Candice Bergen and our proprietary, best-in-class Out Front election service with a special focus on communities. The firm has expanded its reach to several provinces across Canada and will soon formally open workshop compass rose in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, a creative and learning space.

