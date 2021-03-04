Compass NS will develop a 57-unit neighbourhood in Halifax with federal and provincial funding

"We are very excited to be adding a new co-operative neighbourhood to our portfolio," said Jaclyn Johnston, Managing Director, Compass NS. "The progress to date could not have been possible without the support from various partners, including all levels of government. We also look forward to collaborating with the North End community to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are being met."

The 57-unit development will consist of a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units in two six-story mid-rise buildings, separated by an accessible pedestrian corridor, designed to comply with Halifax's Regional Centre Plan. The Maitland Street development is scheduled to begin construction in early 2022.

"Nova Scotia's growing housing affordability crisis is so acute that it not only affects low-income households, but also middle-income households," said Karen Brodeur, a Compass NS Board Member and Regional Manager of the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada. "Opportunities to develop new mixed-income, co-op housing, like this project, is one step towards ensuring all Nova Scotians have housing they can afford. Co-operative housing has a solid track record over five decades of providing safe, secure, affordable housing in member-owned communities."

Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes Ltd is a non-profit sector-led co-operative whose mission is to intentionally sustain, grow and build inclusive housing communities by drawing on the values of sustainability, inclusion and collaboration. The Compass model incorporates partnerships, scale, a strong co-operative governance structure and innovative solutions to address the need for affordable housing.

SOURCE Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes Ltd.

For further information: Karen Brodeur, Regional Manager, CHF Canada, 902.423.7119 ext. 801, [email protected]