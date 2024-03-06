COMPASS ANNOUNCES U.S. NAME CHANGE TO COMPASS ENERGY SYSTEMS (USA) INC.

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Compass Energy Systems Ltd. ("Compass" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its United States (U.S.) subsidiary name from "Compass Compression Solutions Inc." to "Compass Energy Systems (USA) Inc." The name change is effective as of Friday, March 1, 2024.

"Over the past three years, Compass has achieved remarkable growth in the U.S., and we are proud of what we have accomplished," said John Forgeron, President. "This amendment to our U.S. name better communicates the offering we bring to the U.S. market in compression, process, and power equipment, plus the full suite of energy transition projects we do in areas of electrification, carbon capture, hydrogen, helium, and more."

Aligning the company names in Canada and the U.S. helps minimize any current confusion, supports the Company's ongoing growth and expansion plans, and will help solidify Compass's position as an international leader in energy system solutions for all types of applications.

Compass started operating in the United States in 2012 with field services in Wyoming and North Dakota. Since then, additional people, trucks, branches, and parts depots have been established in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and other states. In 2020, Compass added talent and a notable fabrication facility in Houston, Texas, when it acquired Exterran's U.S. natural gas compression assets.

About Compass

Compass Energy Systems is a private company of experts in compression, gas processing, and power systems based in Canada and the United States. Compass specializes in engineering, design, and fabrication of high-quality energy systems with offerings that include package assembly and support throughout the entire equipment lifecycle. Beyond fabrication, Compass offers retrofit, parts, and field servicing services. Compass products are found in over 20 countries around the world.

