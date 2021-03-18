Companies Can Now Save Billions in SRED Tax Credits with Canada's First CEWS-SRED Calculator

The CEWS impact on SRED tax credits is a pressing issue with many companies preparing to file their 2020 tax return previously unaware of the claw back until the Canada Revenue Agency announcement last week. Being the largest R&D tax credit program in Canada, the claw back of SRED credits will have a significant impact on Canadian businesses.

Canada's first CEWS-SRED calculation software will solve the following problems for firms' fiscal year 2020, 2021 and possibly 2022 tax returns:

Reduce claw back of SRED credits as a result of CEWS monies received

Produce a perfect dollar figure of monies to be deducted from SRED tax credits on year-end tax return

Deliver detailed documentation proving said figure

Save time and inefficiency of manual calculations

Canada's first CEWS-SRED calculation software - enterprise edition, housed in Google Cloud will be available starting March 18th 2021. For more information on the software, visit g6consulting.ca/cews-sred/

About G6 Consulting Inc: G6 Consulting Inc is the market leader in consulting Canadian businesses about R&D tax credits. Comprising some of the best Ph.D.'s, engineers, and developers across Canada, G6 is relied upon to assist Canada's top companies secure SRED R&D tax credits.

Michael Austin, G6 Consulting Inc, (905) 483-6459