Community rallies for mental health and addictions services in Thames Valley

LONDON, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - More than 700 mental health and addictions workers are sounding the alarm about the funding crisis at CMHA Thames Valley and the further restructuring and staffing reductions that will impact almost 15% of the workforce. The workers, who are rallying this afternoon at the CMHA head office in London, fear the impact these cuts will have on frontline services across the four counties of Oxford, Elgin, London-Middlesex and part of Huron.

Because of a serious provincial funding shortfall, this is the second round of staff reductions faced by the members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 133 who work at the Canadian Mental Health Association Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services (CMHA TVAMHS) since the spring. Services are now under pressure as the organization faces a $2.6 million budget deficit.

The union warns that as staffing numbers decrease, wait times for services will worsen, impacting access to care for those in need of mental health and addictions support.

"The funding to divest services to community agencies and meet the needs within our cities and rural areas has not met the demand for care for over 20 years now," said Tischa Forster, President of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 133. "Mental health and addiction support needs intensified during the pandemic, and we are sure that everyone felt it. The number of individuals in need of immediate care and support remains elevated, while funding has not increased to meet the servicing needs. Our system is now in a State of Emergency, and you can visibly see the issues in every small town and large service city across Ontario."

It is critical for individuals navigating mental health and addiction challenges to have consistency with their primary care, noted Forster. Operational deficits and service changes impact this consistency for those in need.

OPSEU/SEFPO is calling on the Ford government for immediate funding for CMHA TVAMHS, which provides crisis, counseling, housing, outreach, and addiction services to some of the most vulnerable individuals in our communities who have nowhere else to go.

"This announcement is yet another provincial failure to put people first – to be frank, it's putting lives at risk," said Ed Arvelin, Chair of OPSEU/SEFPO's Mental Health and Addictions Division. "We are not a poor province - shame on the government for allowing this crisis to escalate to a state of services emergency affecting the most vulnerable of our population. Stress, mental health, and addictions may have affected you, your friends, and your loved ones and we need to be able to count on these supports to save lives! Our communities deserve better from the taxes that we all contribute to our vital healthcare system."

Reducing staff amidst intensifying demand for frontline care will only worsen the burnout and health and safety issues that exist for remaining staff - a major health concern in the profession. The union says that this will reduce access to care and recovery in times when many in our communities are experiencing significant crises in their lives.

"We are looking at a government that has grossly underfunded our hospitals, children's aid societies and children's mental health organizations, and frontline mental health and addictions agencies all across Ontario," said JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO. "This is not the Ontario we want for our neighbours, our families, our kids.

"No more putting people's lives at risks. We need immediate investment into mental health and addictions supports and social services," Hornick added. "Ford has an opportunity to support hundreds of vulnerable community members across southern Ontario, and their families. The alternative is unimaginable."

The systemic underfunding of mental health and addiction services is not a one-off issue, but the entire sector of social services has been deeply under resourced. The members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 133 are calling on the Ford government to fix the funding shortage now with an email campaign targeting Premier Ford; Sylvia Jones, the Minister of Health; and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

Additional facts:

CMHA Thames Valley's planned "restructuring" will impact nearly 15% of the total workforce directly and increase workload responsibilities for those who remain.

Workers are still feeling the impact of the first round of position eliminations and previous program closures as they brace for the impact of more cuts.

CMHA Thames Valley – Ontario's largest CMHA - has cited that 30 more full time positions will need to be eliminated if there is not financial support and relief provided by the Ontario government.

