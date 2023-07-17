Community Network Partners Joins Forces with YorkNet to Accelerate High-Speed Broadband Access in York Region

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Community Network Partners Inc. (CNPI), a subsidiary of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSX: CRWN), is proud to announce an innovative collaboration with YTN Telecom Network Inc. (YorkNet), a corporation of The Regional Municipality of York (York Region), aimed at financing, constructing, and operating an advanced optical fibre network to provide high-speed internet in York Region.

"This transformative initiative is made possible through the combined investment of CNPI and York Region, in addition to funding support provided by each of the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario, which together represents an aggregate contribution of more than $120 million to this important infrastructure project," said Jon D'Alessandro, President of CNPI.

In connection with its broadband strategy across York Region, which involves making high-speed internet access available to residents, businesses, and public-sector partners such as municipalities, hospitals, and schools, YorkNet has forged a strategic partnership with CNPI, a leading provider of private and open-access broadband networks.

"CNPI brings an innovative approach to financing and ensures long-term success of community projects," said D'Alessandro. "We will leverage industry-leading technical expertise and our proven track record of building and maintaining reliable and secure networks across Canada to provide best-in-class internet services in York Region."

CNPI will invest a total of $15 million over the next four years in connection with this partnership and expects to achieve an addressable market of approximately 14,000 customers.

The collaboration between CNPI and YorkNet will empower York Region to deliver cutting-edge broadband internet services to all corners of the community, including rural and underserved areas. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, this partnership will drive innovation, economic growth, and educational advancements throughout the Region.

"Together, CNPI and YorkNet are committed to bridging the digital divide, fostering inclusivity, and empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital age."

About Community Network Partners Inc.:

Community Network Partners Inc. (CNPI) is a leading provider of state-of-the-art, private, and open access broadband networks in underserved areas across Canada. With extensive experience in network development, financing, and operations, CNPI delivers reliable and secure broadband solutions, fostering long-term success for the communities it serves. For more information, please visit cnpartners.ca.

About YorkNet:

YTN Telecom Network Inc. (YorkNet) is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Regional Municipality of York, entrusted with the strategic planning, management, and development of the York Telecom Network. Committed to expanding high-speed internet access, YorkNet collaborates with public and private partners to improve connectivity, drive innovation, and support the Region's growth. For more information, please visit www.york.ca/yorknet.

