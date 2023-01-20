Community Living Association for South Simcoe Staff Raise Awareness of Increase in Workplace Violence

ALLISTON, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Developmental Services workers at Community Living Association for South Simcoe (CLASS) will hold a rally on Monday, January 23 to call for their employer to take immediate action in the wake of numerous incidents of workplace violence in the past year.

Although originating from a small percentage of total residents, the OPSEU/SEFPO Local 332 members have reported an increase in multiple grave threats to their personal safety to the employer, including facing physical and verbal assaults while supporting individuals in the community living facility, following an increase in individuals with psychiatric and addictions issues being assigned to CLASS. The assaults have resulted in concussions, stitches, broken bones, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Workers are not trained to support individuals with these complex needs - and these workers are being put at risk.

To date, no action has been taken by CLASS to prevent these safety concerns.

OPSEU/SEFPO Local 332 President Allan May is available to speak with the media.

Date: Monday, January 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm Location: 125 Dufferin Street South, Alliston ON

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: Justin Stayshyn, 416-557-2853, [email protected]