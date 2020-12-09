Community Leaders and Health Scientists Launch a Local Solution to a Global Challenge

Guelph-Wellington to be the heart of a pilot project that could expand to Canada and the globe

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The City of Guelph, Ontario and the surrounding county of Wellington will be the site of an innovative pilot project that will take a fresh, local approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian COVID Collaboration was announced today at a virtual town hall bringing together more than 150 participants, including top epidemiologists and vaccine researchers in the world along with community and business leaders.

The Collaboration's goal is to build a solid, science-backed response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Guelph-Wellington. The leader, Dr. Jeff Wilson, a resident of the region, is a former epidemiologist with the Public Health Agency of Canada and professor in epidemiology at the University of Guelph.

Dr. Wilson spoke about the gaps in the current approach. He cited a lack of coherent and inclusive leadership as well as the lack of a transparent data framework for effective decision making. Admitting that his assessment seems "pretty bleak", he nonetheless offered a path forward.

"We must pivot to known principles of effective outbreak management: depoliticization, effective leadership, comprehensive testing and data analysis, a coherent vaccine strategy and effective communications, as a community and make decisions that reflect local priorities."

Dr. Wilson and his partners have already forged connections with partners in the business and medical communities, academia, governments, NGOs and the public at large to create a representative and transparent leadership team structure.

Dr. Nikolai Petrovsky, a coronavirus vaccine developer, Chairman of Vaxine P/L and Professor at the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia presented information on a new vaccine he has developed - COVAX-19. The same process was used by their team to develop successful vaccines for E bola, SARS, MERS and influenza . Their vaccine also does not require extreme cold temperature storage and can be manufactured in Canada.

Dr. Don Gerson, President & CEO at PnuVax - a Canadian vaccine development and manufacturing firm - also spoke, adding that it's important that countries be able to produce their own supply of COVID-19 vaccines. "Can it be done here? Yes. Has the investment been made? No."

The Collaboration is planning a local trial of the COVAX-19 vaccine in Guelph-Wellington. They are also working with a growing network of local and regional partners to educate and mobilize people and organizations to address the mental health, social, economic and physical health impacts of the pandemic.

Novometrix Research Inc. is a social enterprise that focuses on initiating interdisciplinary collaboration between networks of people to drive towards integrated solutions that work for all stakeholders involved.

To watch the webcast replay: https://www.livemeeting.ca/register/?meet=6048&rel=6044

To join the Canadian COVID Collaboration: [email protected]

To help fund this initiative: https://ca.gofundme.com/manage/covid19-national-community-response-fund

Additional information: Novometrix website www.novometrixinc.com

SOURCE Novometrix Research Inc.

For further information: Interviews: Victoria Ollers, [email protected], 416 822-2288, Bernard Gauthier, [email protected], 226-989-8888; Sheryl Bennett-Wilson, [email protected], 613-730-5530