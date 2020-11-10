Community food drive aims to unite Torontonians to help those in need

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the city, and more and more families face food insecurity, a community group has launched a food drive aimed at bringing the city together to support those affected.

Toronto Miracle, a community-based organization, is inviting residents of Toronto to leave a non-perishable food item on their doorstep on December 5 by 10:00am. Volunteers will collect the donations which will be redistributed to community agencies.

The one-day event, which takes place on International Volunteer Day, aims to bring together all 140 Toronto neighbourhoods to raise 250,000 non-perishable food items in a single day.

"We need everyone's support to make this miracle happen." says Jordan Mlynek, spokesperson for the Toronto Miracle. "We know that there has been a sharp increase in the number of people accessing food banks in the city. If every household in the city donated a single item, we could make a huge difference to the organizations that are supporting our community members facing hunger."

Toronto Miracle is working with established food security organizations, including Second Harvest, Daily Bread Food Bank and North York Harvest to assist in the collection and distribution of the food. These organizations collectively serve over 350 community agencies across the city.

Torontonians can show support by donating non-perishable food items on December 5, volunteering for the event, and helping to spread awareness of this inspiring initiative. People interested in donating can visit www.torontomiracle.org/donate and complete the pick-up registration form. For volunteer opportunities, visit http://www.torontomiracle.org/volunteer.

About Toronto Miracle

Toronto Miracle is a grassroots initiative started by Torontonians who were concerned about the impact COVID-19 was having on our city. Inspired by similar successful events held in Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex, Northwest Territories and Montreal, community members decided to run an event in Toronto that would give everyone an equal opportunity to participate in making a difference.

