Community-focused organizations driving positive change invited to apply for Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund

Indigenous communities, charitable organizations, and municipalities across Ontario can apply to receive $25,000 in funding

ANCASTER, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced its Energizing Life Community Fund has opened applications for 2024. The $25,000 funding is available to Indigenous communities, charitable organizations, and municipalities across Ontario whose work promotes physical, psychological and emotional wellbeing. Last year, 25 recipients providing critical local services and driving positive change in their communities were selected to receive funding through Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund. One recipient, Autism Dog Services, was able to train and provide service dogs to children and youth on the spectrum and help them gain independence and relieve anxiety.

Past Hydro One Energizing Life Community Fund recipients, Autism Dog Services (ADS) help launch 2024 fund in Ancaster, Ontario. (Left to right) Vicki Spadoni, ADS Executive Director, and Adele Alfano, Vicki’s son Adam, and his service dog Henry. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"With support from the Energizing Life Community Fund, we've been able to put a group of puppies through the training program, with some of them already working as companion dogs or in scent detection. One of them, Weston, has already been successfully placed with a little boy and his family," said Vicky Spadoni, Executive Director, Autism Dog Services. "Our training program helps match children with service dogs that will provide them with a sense of safety, companionship and independence. We are extremely grateful to Hydro One for helping more kids access this transformative opportunity."

"At Hydro One, we are committed to being present and giving back to the communities where we live and work. Charitable organizations and municipalities are powerful agents of local change, and we are proud to support them as they build a better and brighter future for all," said Daniel Levitan, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, Hydro One. "Organizations like Autism Dog Services work tirelessly to build safe and healthier communities, and we want to thank them for all that they do."

"The Energizing Life Community Fund plays a vital role in supporting important community initiatives, including mental health resources for children and young adults," said Andrea Horwath, Mayor, City of Hamilton. "I'd like to thank Hydro One for continuing to champion life-changing organizations like Autism Dog Services. Our communities are better and stronger because of you."

"I am excited to see which organizations get the chance to positively impact their community with next year's Energizing Life Community Fund," said Sandy Shaw, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas. "Charitable organizations, like Autism Dog Services, and municipalities across Ontario and in Hamilton make valuable contributions to our communities that cannot be overstated and Hydro One continues to be a good community partner by investing in their success."

"Ontario's electricity utilities play a critical role in powering our local communities and I'm pleased to see Hydro One strengthening their relationships with local community partners," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "I look forward to seeing the continued positive impact the Energizing Life Community Fund inspires and the new opportunities it will create in 2024."

For the last three years, recipients of the Energizing Life Community Fund have directly supported community safety and wellbeing including access to mental health support for farmers, city beautification through mural projects and peer-led education to combat homophobia and transphobia. To apply, please visit: www.hydroone.com/energizinglife. Applications close on January 31, 2024.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

