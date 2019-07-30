Community celebrates first mural in East End Bridges to Art underpass series

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, local Councillor Paula Fletcher (Ward 14, Toronto-Danforth) joined members of the community, as well as lead artist Kirsten McCrea, to officially celebrate the completion of the first mural in a series of nine underpass murals along the Carlaw-Dundas rail corridor. The murals are being painted as part of the integrated street art vision called the East End Bridges to Art underpass series.

The newest mural is located at Gerrard Street East and Carlaw Avenue. Another mural in the area will be unveiled in the fall. The remaining murals will be coordinated with other City of Toronto projects and completed over the next two to three years.

A total of nine bridges/underpasses are located along the rail corridor, which stretches from Eastern to Coxwell Avenues. A community advisory committee considered different artist design concepts before selecting a winning design concept for each underpass.

StreetARToronto (StART), a City program, worked with Bespoke Cultural Collective to gather community input to develop a unifying theme and an integrated approach for mural installations at the underpass locations. The work is funded through the StART Underpass program, called StART UP, which aims to beautify underpasses around Toronto.

QUOTES

"An inspired artist can see canvasses around our city where others may not. The StART program, in part, leverages this inspiration and helps introduce beauty and meaning to the concrete and other materials we use to build the infrastructure in our neighbourhoods. Public art makes for a vibrant and liveable city."

- Councillor James Pasternak (Ward 6 York Centre), Chair of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee

"This is the first of nine underpass art projects that will bring together the rail line that runs through our community and will add colour and life to some unlikely spaces. Kirsten's artwork has transformed this underpass from an unpleasant passage to a meaningful and beautiful offering for the community."

- Councillor Paula Fletcher (Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth).

"I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with StreetARToronto and leave my creative mark on this wonderful neighbourhood of Riverdale. I loved engaging with its many residents while I painted. Their enthusiasm for my art fueled my passion to create my best work.

- Kristen McCrae, lead artist

About StreetARToronto (StART)

StreetARToronto (StART) is an innovative city building initiative specifically designed for streets and public spaces. An integral part of the City's Graffiti Management Plan, StART has been successful in reducing graffiti vandalism and replacing it with vibrant, colourful, community-engaged street art. StART programs encourage active transportation (walking and cycling), make our streets more beautiful and safe, reduce overall infrastructure maintenance costs, showcase local artists, mentor emerging talent, and create opportunities for positive engagement among residents, business, artists, arts organizations and City staff.

While based on themes relevant to local neighbourhoods, StART art works and artists also reflect the City's motto Diversity our Strength and foster a greater sense of belonging among all. Follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/StART_Toronto , on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/start_streetartoronto, or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/StreetARToronto.

