Community and Learning at the Heart of Partnership Between Ritebite and Canadian Orthodontic Partners

With a shared goal to become the icon of orthodontics in Canada, Canadian Orthodontic Partners adds RiteBite Orthodontics to its roster of partners.

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - RiteBite Orthodontics is the newest addition to the Canadian Orthodontic Partners (COP) family of clinics. A family-focused network itself, RiteBite has eight homegrown offices throughout Southwestern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area: Brampton, Cambridge, Kitchener, Listowel, Mississauga, Oakville, Sarnia, and Waterloo. Dr. Luis Piedade, Dr. Gordon Organ, Dr. Waseem Kassas, and Dr. Heliya Ziai will now join and collaborate with COP's network of like-minded orthodontists from over 60 locations across the country.

An early adopter and proponent of treatment with clear aligners, RiteBite Head Orthodontist Dr. Piedade is an Assistant Professor at the University of Manitoba, where he oversees the Invisalign curriculum. He also founded the Clear Aligner Academy and lectures for Align Technology. With this specialized expertise, RiteBite has achieved 1% Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider status, and is known for the team's use of advanced technologies. When the pandemic hit in March of 2020 and their clinics were suddenly closed, RiteBite quickly pivoted so they could offer virtual appointments to continue to see patients that required care during the closure period.

"This level of ingenuity and focus on patient service are exactly what we look for in new partnerships," says COP Founder Dr. John McManaman. "The RiteBite team's commitments to lifelong learning and to their community align beautifully with our own values and principles of care. We look forward to incorporating their expertise into our network, and expanding our ability to make positive impacts on the lives of people across Ontario. Dr. Piedade and his team have created an environment of family, and have had a positive impact on the patients they have served in their community, and we are extremely proud to have them join our network of experts in orthodontics."

Likewise, Dr. Piedade says his team's treatment methodologies and focus on patient experience align with COP's: "We're dedicated to the advancement of our field and top-quality service for our patients. Joining Canadian Orthodontic Partners, with their backend support and strong network of doctors, will bolster our support for patients and allow us to continue to evolve to meet their needs."

RiteBite Orthodontics was founded in 2009 by Dr. Piedade with his wife, Nancy, as Practice Director. While nurturing their "first baby" — as they call it — to grow from three clinics to eight, they have maintained their connection to and support for their local communities, even beyond providing life-changing new smiles for their individual patients. From oral hygiene clinics for schoolchildren to street cleanup events, the RiteBite team places a great emphasis on supporting their patients and the people around them. They donate free treatment through the RiteBite Cares program, which rewards chosen applicants who take a stance against bullying. And with learning always at the forefront, they regularly donate to the local schools attended by their patients.

"Nancy and I love being in orthodontics because of all the individual personal connections we make with the people we meet," says Dr. Piedade. "So, being able to contribute to the future of education in our greater communities is more than we could have asked for."

For Anthony Milonas, President & CEO of Canadian Orthodontic Partners, this people-focused partnership is a sign of great things to come: "At COP and docbraces, we are focused on building a place where orthodontists want to practice, where team members want to work, and where patients want to visit. As we continue to add to our leading orthodontic network, our goal is to create beautiful smiles for confident, brighter futures."

About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Canadian Orthodontic Partners runs support services for docbraces — its national network of community-based clinics — so the clinic teams can deliver personalized orthodontic treatment and build confidence in their patients, one beautiful smile at a time. By supporting the day-to-day administrative functions of each practice, COP empowers and encourages its clinic teams and doctors to focus their efforts on elevating patient care.

Orthodontist-founded and -led, the network values Trust, Learning, Confidence and Community. COP is committed to building a world-class culture where orthodontists want to practice, where team members want to work, and where patients want to visit. Through a national network that shares, collaborates, and learns together, the Canadian Orthodontic Partners Vision is to become the icon of orthodontic excellence in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Orthodontic Partners

For further information: Christina Hale, Canadian Orthodontic Partners, [email protected], 647-598-2421; Danielle Scott, APEX PR, [email protected], 416-909-5185

Related Links

https://www.canadianorthodonticpartners.com/

