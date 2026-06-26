Communities across the Prairies to benefit from Build Communities Strong Fund Local Impact Stream

New federal funding will support local infrastructure initiatives that strengthen communities and advance economic development in Alberta and across the Prairies.

NISKU, AB, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - A strong Canada is built on strong communities and thriving regional economies. To help build strong and vibrant communities across the country, the Government of Canada launched the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) to make generational investments in the infrastructure Canadians rely on.

The application portal is open for the Build Communities Strong Fund (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

As part of this national initiative, Canada's regional development agencies are delivering $1 billion over four years through the BCSF Local Impact Stream, a part of the BCSF Direct Delivery stream, to support communities facing high costs to improve and expand the kinds of infrastructure projects that strengthen communities and advance regional economic development.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) announced that the Build Communities Strong Fund Local Impact Stream is now open in the Prairie provinces.

Through this stream, PrairiesCan will invest over $176 million over four years for locally significant infrastructure in Alberta and elsewhere across the Prairies that advance sustainable economic development and have public benefit by enhancing communities and quality of life for residents.

Projects funded through the BCSF Local Impact Stream to renew and build important spaces - from community hubs, recreation facilities, parks, cultural infrastructure, and places to gather - may include contributions up to $1 million per project. To learn more about the fund, application deadlines, eligibility, and how to apply, visit BCSF Local Impact Stream in the Prairie provinces.

Quotes

"In Alberta and across the country, the projects that matter most in people's daily lives are often the ones closest to home. The Local Impact Stream will help fill an important gap by supporting locally significant, shovel-ready projects that may not fit neatly into existing federal infrastructure programs. Through PrairiesCan, our government is moving quickly to help build practical projects that strengthen communities, support local economies, and improve quality of life for residents."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"The Build Communities Strong Fund will support communities across the country by building reliable infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations. Through Canada's Regional Development Agencies, we will deliver high-impact community infrastructure projects that Canadians can rely on – helping build Canada strong from coast to coast to coast."

–The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

In April, Prime Minister Carney launched the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF). The BCSF will deliver funding through three major streams: a provincial and territorial stream, a direct delivery stream, and a community stream.

On June 5, the Government of Canada announced that Canada's Regional Development Agencies will deliver $1 billion of the Build Communities Strong Fund – Local Impact Stream.

Eligible applicants under the Local Impact stream include municipal and provincial governments, not-for-profit organizations, and Indigenous-led governments and organizations.

PrairiesCan's first call for proposals is now open and accepting submissions until July 17, 2026, 12:00 pm MDT.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; David Lauer, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-549-1816