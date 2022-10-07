TOWN OF ITUNA, SK, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced more than $68 million in federal funding for ten projects to support retrofits to existing community buildings as well as the construction of new community buildings in Saskatchewan.

"Community buildings are where Canadians gather. From weddings to hockey practices, a wide range of events take place there – especially in rural and remote communities. Our government is investing to ensure that across Saskatchewan, community infrastructure keeps up with the evolving needs of the communities that make use of it everyday," said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

Among these projects, the Ituna Community Arena Cooperative will receive more than $2.3 million to retrofit the Ituna Community Arena. The arena's aging roof structure will be replaced, energy saving systems will be installed, and facility accessibility will be improved. The arena is a very important and well-used recreational and community facility. These modifications will reduce the building's energy consumption by over 43%.

"The Ituna Community Arena is the heartbeat of our rural community and in dire need of a retrofit," said Jack Shymko, Chairperson of the Ituna Community Arena Building Committee. "Thanks to funding from the Government of Canada, people from Ituna and surrounding communities will have a modern, eco-efficient and safe recreational facility for many years."

In addition, the City of Saskatoon will receive more than $16.5 million to help renovate and upgrade two of its community buildings. Retrofits to the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre will help improve accessibility, energy and water efficiency, as well as safety through upgrades to the building's envelope, pool basin, insulation as well as water treatment and mechanical systems. The Albert Community Centre, a century-old heritage building, will also see upgrades to its safety and accessibility, as well as its energy and water efficiency, through renovations to the washrooms, entrance ramps, doors, windows, heating and cooling system, and roof.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $68,098,294 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. Federal funding is conditional on meeting all requirements related to environmental assessments.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least ten percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada—Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada—Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 are accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to are accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Related products

Backgrounder: Government of Canada announces funding for ten community buildings across Saskatchewan

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Jack Shymko, 306-795-5229, Web: itunaarena.com; Media Relations Infrastructure Canada: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]