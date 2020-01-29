Communauto welcomes the initiative of the City of Calgary to bring back free-floating carsharing

CALGARY, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Communauto, the largest carsharing organization in Canada and the first to be born in North America, welcomes the City of Calgary's updated Carshare Parking Policies that have been approved today by their Standing Policy Committee on Transportation and Transit.

"This is a first and encouraging step towards us bringing a carsharing service back to Calgary. We are enthusiastic at the idea, and we are very impressed by the proactive approach the City of Calgary has taken to find the best solutions for the current situation" said Marco Viviani, vice-president at Communauto.

Earlier today, the Standing Policy Committee on Transportation and Transit at the City of Calgary approved an update to their carsharing policy. The new policy allows free-floating carsharing services to operate using a three-tiered fee structure. Tier 2, which costs $840 per year, per car, includes parking in residential, unmetered and metered zones areas outside of the downtown core.

"We want to provide an affordable and reliable service that focuses mainly on replacing private car usage for medium and long trips, without competing with transit, taxi or other short-range mobility services. This has been our approach for more than 25 years and the results in all the Canadian cities where we operate, including Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Edmonton, are proof of its sustainability," added M. Viviani.

Before announcing its decision to bring the service to Calgary, Communauto will wait for the final verdict about the policy changes that City Council will take in the upcoming weeks.

About Communauto

Founded in Québec City in 1994, Communauto is the largest carsharing service in Canada and the oldest in North America. Present on two continents in 14 cities (Edmonton, Toronto, Kitchener/Waterloo, Hamilton, Guelph, London, Kingston, Ottawa, Gatineau, the regions of Montreal and Québec, Sherbrooke, Halifax and Paris in France) with a fleet of 3000 vehicles, it is one of the few operators offering both free-floating and station based carsharing. Communauto is a private company whose main mission is to reduce car impact on cities while improving access to mobility. Communauto established strong partnerships with public transit authorities and offers the largest electric car shared fleet in Canada in selected cities.

