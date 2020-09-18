Communauto is going live tomorrow in Calgary!

Enjoy free FLEX trips of 30 minutes or less for an entire month

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The new free-floating carsharing service Communauto FLEX will officially start operating in Calgary tomorrow, Saturday September 19th, 2020. 100 5-seat Kia Rio's will be on the street and 50 more will be added in the following days.

To celebrate, all new members will enjoy free FLEX trips of 30 minutes or less for an entire month, what we call the "Unlimited Flex Pass", usually offered at $75.

The service has been tested for three weeks, for free, by more than 50 candidates selected among first members. Starting tomorrow everyone will be able to locate, open and drive a car using Communauto's app once registered at alberta.communauto.com.



"The City is pleased to see carsharing return to Calgary with the launch of Communauto's FLEX service. It's been a pleasure to work with the Communauto team this year and know that they are helping to provide an affordable and sustainable mobility option for Calgarians," said Eric MacNaughton, Senior Transportation Engineer at The City of Calgary.

At first, the operating area will be about 26 square kilometres, covering from 50 Avenue S.W. to 21 Avenue N.W., and from 37 Street S.W. to 17 Street S.E.. It will evolve, as well as the fleet size, according to the demand in the next months.

"Calgarians and the City of Calgary, have been very supportive. More than 1,000 people started the membership process even before its launch", said Adrianna Rangeloff, branch manager of Communauto in Calgary. "With these 150 cars, we feel, we are just beginning to provide a reliable alternative to car ownership. Thanks to the precious indications of our users and all possible partners, we believe we will be able to increase the fleet and extend the operation area soon."

During the three weeks of beta testing, cars were used 83% of the time to make errands, 13% for recreation and 3% for social outings. The average one-way trip was 10 km long, up to a maximum of 320 km.

All users in Calgary will be able to use Edmonton's fleet as well. The service has no monthly fee and its usage costs $0.45/minute, $15/hour or $50 for one day and $35 for following days. For day trips, 100 km are included in the trip price, and additional km are billed at $0.20/km. Other plans are offered allowing people to use cars from $2.95/hour, capped at $20.65/day, plus $0.29/km (15¢/km after 50 km), with fuel and insurance included.



About Communauto



Founded in Québec City in 1994, Communauto is the largest carsharing service in Canada and the oldest in North America. Present on two continents in 14 cities in addition to Calgary (Edmonton, Toronto, Kitchener/Waterloo, Hamilton, Guelph, London, Kingston, Ottawa, Gatineau, the regions of Montreal and Québec, Sherbrooke, Halifax and Paris in France). With a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles, it is one of the few operators in the world offering both free-floating and station-based carsharing. Communauto is a private company whose main mission is to reduce the impact of cars on cities while improving access to mobility. Communauto establishes strong partnerships with public transit authorities and offers the largest electric car-share fleet in Canada, in selected cities.



