Nation's leading e-procurement system enlists CGI

for vital enhancements under eVA program

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced it has been awarded a contract by the Virginia Department of General Services (DGS) to support transformational enhancements to the Commonwealth's eVA program. eVA is an award-winning procurement system that provides a centralized, online purchasing hub for state and local agencies and more than 112,000 approved vendors who provide essential goods and services. CGI was selected by DGS to modernize the eVA platform with next-generation technologies, tools and capabilities that will keep step with the Commonwealth's evolving business goals.

The new contract includes the transition to more user-friendly and cutting-edge procurement and reporting tools for state and local government users, businesses that supply goods and services, and public users who want to understand what public bodies are purchasing. As part of the new contract, CGI will deliver:

An enhanced shopping experience, including better catalog maintenance and buyer tools

Improved supplier services, such as electronic order delivery, contracts, catalogs and improvement plans

Enhanced collaboration between users and suppliers

Increased standardization across functions to make it easier to use

New smart routing and workflow functions to increase process efficiency.

This year the eVA program celebrates 20 years of leadership and innovation in government procurement. Since launching in 2001, eVA has processed 12.6 million purchase orders worth US$127 billion, and has saved the Commonwealth US$25 million per year. The system currently serves 245 state agencies and more than 1,000 local jurisdictions. eVA has also provided emergency procurement information related to the COVID-19 pandemic response, connecting vendors and suppliers with state purchasing contracts.

"CGI is excited to extend our partnership with the Department of General Services, where together we will implement a new, market-leading, unified platform with a modern user experience for procurement functions based on a highly flexible and configurable model," said Lynne Bushey, CGI Senior Vice-President and U.S. Mid-Atlantic Business Unit Leader. "The Commonwealth will realize increased savings and operational efficiencies by further driving the innovation that has positioned eVA as the national leader in government eProcurement for nearly two decades."

Investors, Maher Yaghi, Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 514-415-3651; Media, Alison Hallett, Vice-President, U.S. Communications, [email protected], +1 703-267-5915

