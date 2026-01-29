Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.

All 13 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

% % François Boulanger 99.52 % 0.48 % Sophie Brochu 97.79 % 2.21 % George A. Cope 98.27 % 1.73 % Jacynthe Côté 98.34 % 1.66 % Julie Godin 98.00 % 2.00 % Serge Godin 95.53 % 4.47 % Gilles Labbé 98.81 % 1.19 % Michael B. Pedersen 97.25 % 2.75 % Stephen S. Poloz 99.70 % 0.30 % Mary G. Powell 98.33 % 1.67 % Alison C. Reed 99.69 % 0.31 % George D. Schindler 98.39 % 1.61 % Kathy N. Waller 99.42 % 0.58 %

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is $15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

