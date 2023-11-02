GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of five administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). To maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of Violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

Two official agents who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Candidate's Electoral Campaign Return and other required documents in connection with the 44th federal general election.





and other required documents in connection with the 44th federal general election. A candidate during the 44th federal general election who failed to appoint a replacement official agent without delay, upon being notified of the resignation of their official agent. The same candidate also failed to appoint an auditor following the same federal general election.





The financial agent for a deregistered electoral district association who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the required financial returns for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years within six months of the association's deregistration.

AMPs are administrative tools of compliance that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in our Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Canada Elections Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act.

Contacts

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For complaints and non-media-related enquiries please use our online form .

