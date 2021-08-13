Commissioner of Canada Elections Announces Compliance Measures

GATINEAU, QC , Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) announced today that formal compliance measures have been taken to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In all cases, the events that gave rise to the compliance measures stem from the 2019 federal general election.

On August 10, 2021, the Deputy Commissioner of Canada Elections accepted an undertaking from an individual for failing to:

register as a third party with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) immediately after having incurred $500 in partisan or election advertising expenses; and



provide a third-party expense return to the CEO within four months after polling day.

The third party has undertaken to register with the CEO within 30 days of the acceptance of the undertaking by the Deputy Commissioner, and to file its final third-party expense return within 30 days of having registered.

On January 12, 2021, the Deputy Commissioner issued a Notice of Violation imposing two administrative monetary penalties (AMP) against an entity for failing to register as a third party during the 43rd federal general election and for failing to include in its election advertising information required by the Act.

On March 26, 2021, the Deputy Commissioner issued a Notice of Violation imposing an AMP against an official agent for failing to file a candidate's electoral campaign return within four months following polling day.

The full text of the undertaking, and a summary of the notices of violation can be viewed on the CCE's website at: www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the federal Referendum Act.

