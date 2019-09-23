Commissionaires awarded Nova Scotia Power security contract and continue long-time partnership

HALIFAX, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Commissionaires Nova Scotia (CNS) has been selected by Nova Scotia Power Incorporated (NSPI) for the provision of security and related services at seven NSPI locations across the province.

NSPI's security partner since 2000, CNS was the successful proponent following a Request for Proposals. CNS employs 24 full-time security officers with NSPI providing services that include guarding, alarm response and mobile patrol.

"This contract award tells us that NSPI and Emera are organizations that know the value of a veteran," said Geoff Hamilton, CEO, CNS. "As Nova Scotia's largest employer of veterans, it's validating that NSPI recognizes that a veteran-focused not-for-profit is a natural fit as an integrated security partner."

"We consider our commissionaires to be part of the team," said Karen Hutt, President and CEO, NSPI. "Not only do they provide exceptional service but supporting Commissionaires' social mandate to assist veterans helps us strengthen communities here in our home province."

About Commissionaires Nova Scotia

Commissionaires is Canada's premier security provider and the largest private sector employer of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) veterans. For over 90 years, Commissionaires have protected people and property across the country. As a completely self-funded not-for-profit with the highest retention rate in the industry, it employs over 22,000 people nationally.

Founded in 1937, Commissionaires Nova Scotia, a member of the Commissionaires federation, provides employment opportunities to former members of the CAF, RCMP, and others who want to contribute to the safety and security of Nova Scotians. It employs more than 1,450 commissionaires in 75 communities, keeping Nova Scotia safe and its critical infrastructure running by serving government and the private sector in a wide range of roles. Its menu of services include guarding, remote monitoring and surveillance, mobile patrol, threat risk assessment, bylaw enforcement, identification and fingerprinting services, background screening, investigations, and security and safety training. Clients include some of Nova Scotia's best-known and most successful private and public sector organizations.

