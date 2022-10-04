Commission renews call for Public Submissions

Note to editors: The Public Order Emergency Commission, which was created to conduct an independent public inquiry following the declaration of a public order emergency by the Government of Canada in February 2022, will begin its public hearings on October 13, 2022 in Ottawa. We hope that you will consider publishing the following article, which updates Canadians about the Commission's work and contains information on how they can make submissions to the Commission.

OTTAWA, ON , Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Public Order Emergency Commission has renewed its call for Canadians to make a submission to help the work of the Commission. The Commission's public hearings, on matters related to the federal government's decision to declare a public order emergency in February 2022, are scheduled to begin on October 13, 2022.

Canadians are encouraged to tell the Commission about their experiences, views, observations and ideas about the protests and the Emergencies Act. The Commission is also seeking input on the appropriateness or effectiveness of the measures taken to respond to the declared emergency, any changes that the Commission should recommend to the Act, and any further areas for study or review.

"The Commission welcomes contributions from all members of the public in order to fully appreciate how these matters affected Canadians," said Commissioner Paul Rouleau. "We hope to receive submissions from individuals across the country, whether they participated in the protests, were affected by them, or have views about the protests or use of the Emergencies Act."

The Commission has recently added an on-line questionnaire to the dedicated e-mail address launched in August to receive submissions. Guidelines for preparing submissions, along with a link to the questionnaire and instructions for those who wish to share their views are available on the Commission's website (www.PublicOrderEmergencyCommission.ca).

Submissions from members of the public can be made in English or in French. Attachments to submissions, including photographs and videos, can be sent by e-mail. Submissions will be accepted until the end of October.

All submissions will be read and considered by the Commission. Some submissions may be referred to or quoted by the Commission either in a report summarizing public input, or at the public hearings. No identifying information will be used without the express permission of the author of the submission.

"It is important for the Commission to receive meaningful public input from a wide range of Canadians, not just those individuals and entities who have been granted standing," said Commissioner Rouleau. "This is in keeping with my commitment to conduct an open and transparent public inquiry that provides an opportunity for involvement by all Canadians," he said.

Commission counsel and staff have conducted an extensive investigation of the facts related to the Commission's mandate in advance of the public hearings, which will continue until November 25 in Ottawa. With the cooperation of all parties, Commission staff have reviewed thousands of documents and conducted numerous interviews of those with potential knowledge of relevant facts.

The public hearings will be streamed live on the Commission's website to allow Canadians to follow the work of the Commission.

The Public Order Emergency Commission was established by the Governor in Council on April 25, 2022, to conduct an independent public inquiry as required by the Emergencies Act following the declaration of a public order emergency by the Government of Canada on February 14, 2022. The Inquiry must submit its final report to the Government, with findings and recommendations, by February 6, 2023.

