Commission releases details of public hearings

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions will resume its public hearings on Wednesday March 27, 2024. Over the course of two weeks, the Commission will hear from over 40 individuals, including members of diaspora communities, current and former elected officials, political party representatives, Elections Canada and the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections, current and former senior Government officials, Cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister.

The Stage 1 hearings, which will run through to April 10, will focus on foreign interference that may have occurred in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, any potential impacts on the integrity of those elections, as well as the flow of information to senior decision-makers during the election periods and the weeks following, and actions taken in response.

"A goal for these hearings is to give citizens a better understanding of the foreign interference threats our electoral system may have faced in the 2019 and 2021 elections, the protective mechanisms that were in place, and the potential impact, if any, on the integrity of the elections," said Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue.

The hearings will be held at 395 Wellington in Ottawa and will be open to members of the public and the media. The hearings are scheduled to begin at 9:30 am each day and conclude by 5:30 pm. A list of witnesses who will appear will be released early next week.

"In order to advance the public interest, the Commission must be both creative and prudent in its approach," said Commissioner Hogue. "We have therefore provided for flexible rules of evidence and procedure that should enable us to reconcile the objectives of transparency and the protection of national security, while respecting the rights of the parties and the public to know and meeting the tight timelines that have been imposed."

"These hearings will mark the next milestone in our work. Further public hearings, with a broader focus on our democratic institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities, will take place in the fall of 2024."

The Government of Canada created the Foreign Interference Commission to respond to concerns about foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The Commission will also examine the flow of information within the federal government in relation to these issues, evaluate the actions taken in response, assess the federal government's capacity to detect, deter, and counter foreign interference, and make recommendations on these issues. The Commission will complete an initial report by May 3, 2024, and deliver its final report by December 31, 2024.

