Robust process to address cost increases and tolling impacts

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is reviewing the interim tolling application from Trans Mountain. Interim tolling allows a company to charge shippers to use a pipeline until a final tolling decision is made.

The Commission outlined a process to handle the interim tolling application to ensure fairness and efficiency. The first step is a preliminary decision, expected in the fall of 2023 to ensure tolling is in place when the line becomes operational.

The second step is the final interim tolls hearing that will unfold in 2024. As part of this hearing, the Commission will look at several issues including:

appropriateness of the allocation of TMEP costs to capped and uncapped costs;

fairness and reasonableness of the existing tolling agreements; and

potential repercussions on Trans Mountain's financial standing and any possible impacts to the market.

In its application, Trans Mountain proposed an increase in tolls on the expanded Trans Mountain system and the existing pipeline. After service begins on the TMEP and final costs are known, Trans Mountain can request approval from the Commission of the CER for final tolls.

Interested parties who want to participate in the hearing process can register at www.cer-rec.gc.ca/participate on or before October 19, 2023.

