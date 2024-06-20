Commission Expands Public Consultation Process

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions has expanded its public consultation process by adding content to its website in 17 additional languages.

The Commission is seeking to better understand how foreign interference into Canada's electoral processes and democratic institutions has affected Canadians, including members of diaspora communities.

At public hearings in March, the Commission heard that many members of diaspora communities face threats of violence, coercion, surveillance, and other forms of harassment from foreign states. "We are reaching out to members of these communities to hear how they have been affected by foreign interference," said Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue. "They bring a necessary perspective to the discussion about foreign interference in Canadian democracy, and their input and participation is essential to our work," she said.

The Commission launched its public consultations in May when it released guidelines for submissions and a list of questions that members of the public are encouraged to consider when preparing their submissions.

The public submission guidelines are now available in 17 languages in addition to English and French. The Commission has also posted a short summary of its Initial Report, released in May 2024, in the same 17 languages.

The Commission is encouraging both individuals and organizations to share information and views on foreign interference. Submissions in any language will be accepted.

Submissions can be sent to the Commission through a dedicated e-mail address, through an encrypted messaging app (Signal), or by surface mail. Submissions may be referred to or quoted by the Commission, either in a written report or during the Commission's public hearings in the Fall. The Commission will not release any identifying information about those who make submissions without their express written consent.

Confidential submissions will also be accepted. The Commission will not quote from confidential submissions.

The Commission welcomes submissions from all members of the public. "We invite anyone who has been affected by foreign interference to share their views and experiences on all aspects of the Commission's mandate," said Commissioner Hogue.

The Commission will read and consider all submissions received by the deadline of July 31, 2024.

The Government of Canada created the Foreign Interference Commission to respond to concerns about foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The Commission released an initial report on May 3, 2024.

The second stage of the Commission's work will include an examination and assessment of the capacity of relevant federal departments, agencies, institutional structures, and governance processes to permit the Government of Canada to detect, deter and counter any form of foreign interference directly or indirectly targeting Canada's democratic processes. The Commission's Final Report, which must be submitted to the government by December 31, 2024, will include recommendations about how to protect Canada's elections and democratic institutions from foreign interference.

