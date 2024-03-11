OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions will begin its Stage 1 public hearings on March 27, 2024. These hearings will focus specifically on the 2019 and 2021 federal elections and the period immediately preceding and following those elections, pursuant to paragraphs (a)(i)(A) and (a)(i)(B) of the Commission's Terms of Reference.

"These hearings will address issues at the core of our mandate," said Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue. "The Commission will hear evidence on the question of interference by foreign states or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, including any potential impact on those elections."

The Commission will also examine and assess the flow of information to senior decision-makers, including elected officials, and between the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force and the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol panel during the 2019 and 2021 elections, and actions taken in response.

The hearings will be held at 395 Wellington in Ottawa. The Commission expects the Stage 1 public hearings will run until April 10, 2024. A list of witnesses who will appear at these hearings in March and April will be released at a later date.

Public hearings concerning Stage 2 of the Commission's factual investigation will be held in the Fall. These hearings will focus on the federal government's capacity to detect, counter, and deter foreign interference targeting Canada's democratic and electoral processes, and the related supports and protections in place for diaspora community members, pursuant to paragraph (a)(i)(C) of the Commission's Terms of Reference. The Commission will also hold hearings related to the Policy Phase of the Commission's work in the Fall. More information about Stage 2 of the Commission's Factual Phase and the Policy Phase can be found on the Commission's website.

The Government of Canada created the Foreign Interference Commission to respond to concerns about foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The Commission will also examine the flow of information within the federal government in relation to these issues, evaluate the actions taken in response, assess the federal government's capacity to detect, deter, and counter foreign interference, and make recommendations on these issues. The Commission will complete an initial report by May 3, 2024, and deliver its final report by December 31, 2024.

