Commercial Pilots and Video Agency Launch Industry Leading Licenced Drone Division

"I have always been passionate about integrating creativity and technology to tell people's stories," says Franco Junior Recchia , Founder of Door 24. "As part of the videographer community, I recognized that safely flying drones has always been a challenge and the demand for cinematic-aerial footage is content that businesses dream of producing themselves. It was time to make drones accessible and safe to take Door 24's storytelling capabilities to new heights".

With City Hova Inc.’s extensive background in flying commercial aircraft, and Transport Canada certified “advanced” drone pilots, all aspects of drone operations including crewing, insurance, regulatory compliance, permitting, and flight safety are handled. This past month, the team successfully completed their first drone commercial shoot for Hotel X and took pride in helping one of the hardest hit industries.

“This collaboration took flight quickly but in a sense, was always what was in store for City Hova Inc and Door 24,” says Christian Ilumin, Cofounder of City Hova Inc. “My experience with aviation and Franco’s creative ability to connect this to drones was something that naturally progressed. With Door 24, we are now able to produce visuals that have never been done or seen before. This is just the beginning for Door 24 and City Hova Inc. and we look forward to sharing aerial views of Canada from coast to coast this summer! The best part? Even the sky is not a limit now.”

ABOUT DOOR 24/Franco FPS

Door 24, founded in March 2019 by Toronto videographer, Franco Junior Recchia ( @francofps ), was established in response to the demands and opportunities in the multi-faceted and ever-growing world of online marketing. Door 24's mission is to apply innovation, technology and creativity to give clients the competitive advantage when it comes to improving their social presence and connection. Clients of Door 24 include: Hennesy, Tokyo Smoke, Fairmont Royal York, Sweat and Tonic, Netflix, Hyatt Place, Make a Wish Canada, Chotto Matte, Amazon, Mercedes Benz, Spotify, PSR Real Estate Brokerage and more.

ABOUT CITY HOVA INC.

City Hova Inc. is setting the standard in urban core drone operations, officially known in Canada as RPAS (Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems) operations. City Hova Inc.’s turn-key solutions allow companies to integrate drones into their current business model with all aspects of the operation including crewing, insurance, regulatory compliance, permitting and flight safety handled by a group of seasoned aviation professionals.

