Commercial Bakeries Names New CEO to Drive Innovation and Growth

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Following its recent acquisition by Graham Partners ("Graham"), Commercial Bakeries Corp. ("Commercial Bakeries") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Warren, a seasoned industry executive with over 30 years of packaged food products experience, spanning cookies, crackers, snacks, and confectionary, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Shawn Warren, Commercial Bakeries CEO (CNW Group/COMMERCIAL BAKERIES CORP)

Shawn spent the majority of his career with Kraft Foods (subsequently Mondelez International), culminating in senior leadership roles as the President & Chairman of Mondelez China and Senior Vice President, Strategy & Biscuits, for the Asia-Pacific region, where the biscuit business grew meaningfully over his tenure. Most recently, Shawn returned to Canada to serve as the President & CEO of GreenSpace Brands, where he orchestrated the sale of Love Child Organics earlier this year.

Phil Fusco, Anthony Fusco Jr., and Joe Fusco will continue to remain involved with Commercial Bakeries over the next year to support the transition. The contributions of the Fusco family over the past ~30 years have played a pivotal role in driving Commercial Bakeries' growth and success, and the Company wishes them all the best for the future.

In his new role, Shawn is focused on accelerating growth, while remaining committed to driving innovation and value for Commercial Bakeries' customers.

About Commercial Bakeries

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Commercial Bakeries is a producer of private label packaged cookies with a focus on specialty / premium, better-for-you, and seasonal / limited time offering ("LTO") products. Commercial Bakeries primarily serves the retail and co-manufacturing channels, partnering with many retail grocery chains and brands in North America.

About Graham Partners

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group, an alliance of independent operating businesses, investment firms, and philanthropic entities, which all share in the common legacy of entrepreneur Donald Graham.

For further information: Commercial Bakeries Corp., Shawn Warren, CEO, Tel: (416) 247-5478, Email: [email protected]