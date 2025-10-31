MONT ROYAL RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON ASX AND TSXV LISTING

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX: MRZ) ("Mont Royal") and Commerce Resources Corp. ("Commerce") (TSXV: CCE, FSE: D7H0, OTC: CMRZF) are pleased to announce, further to its new release dated October 21, 2025 announcing the successful completion of the merger transaction between Mont Royal and Commerce pursuant to the definitive arrangement agreement dated April 8, 2025, as amended on July 29, 2025 (the "Transaction"), that the reinstatement of ordinary shares of Mont Royal ("Mont Royal Shares") on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), the listing of the Mont Royal Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and the delisting of the common shares of Commerce ("Commerce Shares") from the TSXV is expected to occur in early November 2025. The Mont Royal Shares are expected to be reinstated for trading on the ASX under the symbol "MRZ" and listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MRZL". It is anticipated that the Commerce Shares will be subsequently delisted from the OTC and FSE.

Issued Capital

Pursuant to the completion of the Transaction, there are 189,964,587 Mont Royal Shares issued and outstanding which includes 1,220,256 Mont Royal Shares issued to settle $430,000 of accrued interest related to the convertible notes of Commerce issued on May 12, 2025.

About Mont Royal Resources Limited.

Mont Royal Resources Limited is an Australian focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located within their Eldor Property, in northern Quebec, Canada. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (more than 30 – 45% TREO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (more than 60 – 75%) in line with active global producers. Mont Royal also owns 75% of Northern Lights Minerals tenement package located in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone belt. The projects are located in the emerging James Bay area, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, and are prospective for lithium, precious (Gold, Silver) and base metals mineralisation (Copper, Nickel).

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.montroyalres.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that Mont Royal believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expectation that the Mont Royal Shares will be dual-listed on the ASX and TSXV and subsequent delisting of the Commerce Shares from the TSXV, OTC and FSE. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: inability to meeting any listing or delisting conditions, or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the public filings made by Mont Royal. Although Mont Royal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions, including the non-occurrence of the risks and uncertainties that are described above and in the public filings made by Mont Royal or other events occurring outside of our normal course of business, and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Mont Royal assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

