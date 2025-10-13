COMMERCE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Commerce Resources Corp. ("Commerce" or the "Company") (TSXV: CCE, FSE: D7H0) is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("CCE Shareholders") held earlier today, CCE Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of approving the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") authorizing the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby Mont Royal Resources Limited ("MRZ") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "CCE Shares") and, in exchange, CCE Shareholders will receive 2.3721 common shares in the capital of MRZ (each, an "MRZ Share") for each CCE Share held, on a pre-MRZ consolidation basis.

Assuming that all remaining approvals are obtained and all other remaining conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, the Company anticipates that the Arrangement will be completed in or around late October 2025. Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement, including the final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the approval for listing of the MRZ Shares on the TSXV and for reinstatement on the ASX. The hearing for the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on October 15, 2025. Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the Company Circular, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

At the Meeting, the CCE Shareholders also elected Messrs. Jeremy Robinson, Ian Graham and Adam Ritchie as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year, and approved the reappointment of DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025, and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

