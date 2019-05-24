Commemorating Canada's Decriminalization of Homosexuality with a Michel Tremblay Bookmark on the CanLit Trail

TORONTO, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Bookmark #24 on the Canadian Literary Trail is for Michel Tremblay's Le cœur découvert. Everyone is invited to attend the Montréal Bookmark unveiling (rain or shine) on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1pm, 3600 Saint Laurent Blvd. at Prince Arthur St., Montréal, Québec.



This is Québec's first Bookmark, and the 24th on the Canadian Literary Trail. There will be a reading by Michel Tremblay, and remarks by Project Bookmark Canada President Hughena Matheson and Leméac. Special thanks will be extended to the Board of Directors of the Fédération Nationale Ukrainienne du Canada, City of Montréal, Boulevard Saint-Laurent Association, Goodwin Agency, Sheila Fischman and Talonbooks.



Michel Tremblay is a Québec novelist and playwright whose work has long enjoyed remarkable international popularity. Project Bookmark Canada commemorates the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality with the passage of Bill C-150, on May 14, 1969, with a scene from Tremblay's novel, Le cœur découvert (Leméac, 1986), set in Montréal, Québec. It was published in English as The Heart Laid Bare, with translation by Sheila Fischman (McClelland & Stewart, 1989), and was reissued by Talonbooks in 2002.



This Bookmark is one of four Bookmarks that will mark significant Canadian anniversaries with a project entitled, Commemorating Canada with Bookmarks on the CanLit Trail. This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.



Founded by writer Miranda Hill in 2007, the Bookmarks--23 and counting!--form a nation-wide trail of the country's literature. Visitors are encouraged to read their way across Canada, online and in person. A launching place for conversation, collaboration and learning, the Bookmarks provide a unique reading experience and a deeper understanding of the country and its people. For updates about the four Bookmarks commemorating significant Canadian anniversaries, and others also in development, visit @BookmarkCanada and www.projectbookmarkcanada.ca.

