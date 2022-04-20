Coming To The Diamant Theater On June 15 - Oliver Stone meets Quebec City

"This is a strong re-commencement of the FCVQ's activities after an involuntary break of almost two years," says Martin Genois, FCVQ's Executive Director. "Oliver Stone's appearance is the first of several upcoming events that highlight compelling and inspirational stories and which allow the public to create a close bond with our guests and discover them beyond the film."

Tickets will be on sale as of noon today on the Diamant Theater website.

The visit of the famous filmmaker in Quebec City was first initiated by Paul Bleau, specialist in the assassination of JFK that was interviewed as an expert in the documentary JFK Revisited. Mr. Bleau will closely collaborate with the FCVQ in the realisation of this special event.

Special Oliver Stone week at the Cinema Le Clap

Also, from June 6 to 10, Le Clap Cinema will present a retrospective of some of Oliver Stone's fictional works, while a JFK special awaits moviegoers and history buffs from June 12 to 14. Approximately 250 people will have the opportunity to meet Oliver Stone during a Q&A session following the screening of the documentary JFK Revisited on June 13.

About Oliver Stone

A fixture within the industry for almost 40 years, Oliver Stone is a director, screenwriter, producer and best-selling author. Stone won his first Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Midnight Express (1978) and won his second and third as Best Director for Platoon (1986) and Born on the Fourth of July (1989) respectively. Other notable projects include Wall Street (1987), JFK (1991), Nixon (1995), W.(2008), Savages (2012) and 2016′s Snowden, along with the screenplay for Brian De Palma's 1983 film Scarface which went on to become one of the most iconic films in history.

About Jean-François Lépine

One of Canada's best journalists, Jean-François Lépine acted as a Canadian diplomat in China, from October 2015 to June 2021, where he served as the Director of the Québec Government offices in this country. Before living in China, Mr. Lépine was a partner of Avistra International Inc, a consulting firm on international strategies.

